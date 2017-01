(FILES) This file photo taken on July 15, 2015 shows a boy reading a book next to copies of British writer George Orwell's "1984" at Hong Kong's annual book fair. Amid a seemingly endless battle with the new US president over truth and untruth, George Orwell's "1984" has become a best-seller again. The dystopian novel featuring a so-called "ministry of truth" that distorts reality was the number one seller on Amazon's US book list on January 25, 2017. / AFP / aaron tam