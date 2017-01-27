Live by Night is dull by the numbers

Ben Affleck is no doubt an ambitious and tasteful filmmaker, but he's got himself in a bit of hot water with the bloated period gangster epic "Live by Night".



The story is adapted by Affleck from a Dennis Lehane novel of the same name.



Affleck has put himself front and center here as the lead, Joe Coughlin, a once good man who became jaded after serving in World War I. He came back to hometown Boston, where his father (Brendan Gleeson) is the police chief, with the intention of never answering to anyone.



Affleck may have done his film a disservice by making himself the star.



On screen the generally effortlessly charismatic Affleck seems to be sleepwalking through the movie – with the exception of his moments with Miller's Emma Gould.

...