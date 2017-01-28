Mark Twain House hopes for boost from 1879 fairy tale

Notes that Mark Twain jotted down from a fairy tale he told his daughters more than a century ago have inspired a new children's book, "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine". At the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, there is excitement that the story could help introduce the writer to wider audiences – and provide a financial lift for the nonprofit organization that curates the three-story Gothic Revival mansion where Twain raised his family.



Cindy Lovell, who recently stepped down as the Twain House director and helped shepherd the book project, said the story is exceptional because Twain was not known to write down any of the thousands of stories he told his children.

...