Change your perspective at PhotoMed

"Photography cannot change the world," Marc Riboud reminds us, "but it can show the world when it changes".



One standout, at Ashrafieh's Byblos Bank Headquarters, is "Cinema Italien" – three very beautiful, very different series around the theme of cinema, featuring stunning work from Italian Sergio Strizzi and Frenchmen Alain Fleischer and Richard Dumas.



While most people will probably recognize the most famous actors here, Edoardo Crisafulli – director of Beirut's Italian Cultural Institute – points out, audiences won't have any difficulty engaging with these beautiful images.



For those less concerned with classical photography than variety, different venues have their own identity.



This show provides plenty of opportunity to see the world from a different perspective and, returning to Riboud, how much things have changed.



Photography, and this year's edition of Photomed, is an invitation to discover, to challenge your ideas about the world and about photography, to go beyond what might be immediately apparent, and to consider things from another point of view.

...