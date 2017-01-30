Everything living also grows

Choucair's inaugural assertion reminds us that everything living also dies. Her work is vulnerable to human interaction in ways more conventional art escape.



In June 1983 Choucair erected a challenge to common notions of history, time, objectivity, and art. She defied the idea that art is inert, or that it is limited to an original maker's intention.



Choucair devoted her life to finding in art the key to surpassing individual, temporal and spatial boundaries.



One of Choucair's earliest public artistic acts was to organize art lectures for the Arab Cultural Club (1947-48). She presented her audience of college students, young politicians and feda'yeen with art from different cultures, teaching them how it related to a culture's "personality" – whether ancient Egyptian, Greek, American, or Arab – and insisting that each be taken on its own terms.



Audience is crucial to the play of Choucair's art, yet the audience called into being cannot rely on what it already knows to make sense of the art.



Choucair crafted a realm in which audiences may recognize their responsibility for what they see. With her art one can realize that the world exists in as much as you receive its existence.



In forcing Choucair into history, I refused to believe that her art could prompt a world without chronological time – a world of "endlessness," as Laura Metzler put it.

...