The McConaissance reaches its limits in Gold

In those films, and in "Gold," McConaughey has maintained a torrid commitment to his roles.



Once unmoored from reality, however, "Gold" plays like a cheap knockoff version of Martin Scorsese's film and others – "The Big Short," say, or "American Hustle" – that have plundered more deeply and more specifically into the fool's gold of get-rich-quick America.



McConaughey's intense charisma is nearly enough to keep "Gold" from sinking, but the film keeps restyling itself in progressively absurd shifts. Sometimes it's a buddy film about Wells and Acosta.



McConaughey, in one of his lesser periods, already made a film called "Fool's Gold," a misbegotten romantic comedy with Kate Hudson.



"Gold" is screening in Beirut-area cinemas.

