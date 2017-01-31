Dancing down the Silk Road

Bright costumes, video effects, booming sound, dramatic scenery – Caracalla's "Sailing the Silk Road" is a pageant of Lebanese history with a message for its future.



Timur encounters the cultures of the Silk Road and picks up friends and gifts along the way.



This grandiose storytelling style matched the choreography of Alissar Caracalla.



Reminiscent of the show of sweets put on for Clara in ballet classic "The Nutcracker," the Silk Road of director Ivan Caracalla's imagination is a cornucopia of the dance, music, language, poetry and goods associated with the diverse cultures encountered on the historic Silk Road.



'Sailing the Silk Road' is at Forum de Beyrouth until Feb. 12 .

