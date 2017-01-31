Iranian director to skip Oscars over Trump’s travel ban

Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose film "The Salesman" was nominated for best foreign language film, will not attend this year's Academy Awards because of a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump.



Farhadi became the first Iranian to win an Oscar for his 2011 "A Separation".



The ban is affecting other Oscar nominees as well.



A statement issued Sunday by the producers of the Oscar-nominated documentary short "The White Helmets" said the film's subjects, Syrian humanitarian workers, would not be able to attend the ceremony.

...