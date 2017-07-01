Jumanji sequel puts twist on magical game

In the verdant rain forests of Hawaii, Jack Black, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan simulated dodging rampaging rhinos and hungry hippos as they filmed the long-anticipated sequel to Robin Williams' 1995 adventure film "Jumanji".



The first "Jumanji" told the story of a boy trapped in the magical board game for 26 years. He is released as a grown man (Williams) when two children discover the game.



To kick off the sequel, four high school teenagers forced to clean out their school's basement while in detention come across an old Jumanji video game. They soon wind up being transported into the game, as the adult video game avatars that they pick.

...