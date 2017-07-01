A year of safe haven for artists in Beirut

Upon entering Haven House – tucked behind a curtain of greenery between Mar Mikhael and Geitawi – it is at first unclear what the place is.



Within minutes of exploring the house – eavesdropping on conversations on the patio or passing photographers examining film negatives – it becomes clear that this traditional Lebanese house is a symbiotic organism for artists and interested visitors alike.



One year after opening its doors, the Haven House for Artists has positioned itself as the city's anti-establishment art space, cultivating its own concept in the Middle East's underground art scene.



While it's only a year old, the network driving Haven House has rumbled beneath the city for years, waiting for a physical space to be created.



Ayash emphasized Haven House's community-based approach and appreciation of all forms, not just visual art.



While all are welcome to use the space and take part in activities, Haven House accommodates three artists-in-residence at a time, free of charge.



While Hennebelle's practice was deeply affected by the network of friends he met at Haven House, filmmaker Omar Sfeir, another past resident, said it was vital to have a space in Lebanon where all expressions of art were welcomed and supported.

...