Madrid’s Prado exhibits art of desire through the ages

Throughout the ages, from the ancient Greeks to the Renaissance, 18th-century Japan to America's First Nations, gays, lesbians and transgender people have been a feature of art, and life.



Titled "The Other's Gaze," the exhibition includes a bust of Aristogeiton, who with his lover Harmodius was feted in ancient Athens, paintings by Sandro Botticelli, accused of sodomy, and work by 19th-century French artist Rosa Bonheur, who openly lived with a woman.



The Prado also wants to tell the stories of some of the personalities who created the art on show.



According to Parkinson, in Japan "male-male love was culturally valued," from the samurai world to that of actors. He reproduces a woodblock print by the 18th-century artist Suzuki Harunobu depicting a scene of gay sex.



Another artist shows two women together, using a sex toy.

...