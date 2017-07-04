Beyond politics, realness is relevant to Hani al-Sawah

That's the message from Hani al-Sawah, also known as Darwish.



A Homs native, Sawah recorded his first track in Syria in 2006 .



The Saturday after the "Tamareen Al Masa" gig, Sawah materialized across town in Mezyan, where he stepped into a jazz-inflected international jam session – an event organized for the Global Week for Syria – where he rhymed to the hardcore accompaniment of countrymen Tanjaret Daghet.



The rapper has seen a lot of Syrian artists and performers pass through Beirut in the past five years. As a rapper who performs in Arabic, his music is tied to place.



More than other forms, Sawah said hip-hop means being tuned into the here and now.



Since moving to Beirut, Sawah has split his time between music and media production but recently made the transition to focusing on making music full time and expanding his reach.

