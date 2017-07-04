Bedouine’s debut is hushed, haunted, delicate wonder

"Bedouine" is the alias of vocalist Azniv Korkejian and the title of her debut CD. It's a hushed, haunted, delicate wonder – a collection evoking 1970s singer-songwriters, which pairs her thoughtful words with unfussy arrangements.



Sometimes it's the lyrics, in other places it's Korkejian's unaffected, sometimes nearly spoken delivery and also because the songs are usually built upon her acoustic guitar.



Withers comes to mind, too, because, like Korkejian, he was also in his 30s by the time he made his first album.

