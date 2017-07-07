Fact and fiction in Sicily and Congo

Piazza and Grassadonia's film is based on an unsightly episode from recent Sicilian history. In 1993, 12-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo was kidnapped by a Mafia family and held captive for 779 days.



"Ghost Story," and the audience's response to it, raises questions about the romance between "fact" and "fiction" in contemporary cinema, an embrace that expresses a longing for "truth" shared by filmmakers and the public, one that exerts itself differently from story to story.



In its marriage of fiction and fact, Emmanuel Gras' "Makala" offers an interesting counterpoint to "Ghost Story".



The Grand Prize-winner in the 2017 edition of SIC, "Makala" recounts a story from the lives of Kabwita and Lydie Kasongo, a young couple struggling to raise a family in rural Congo.



Piazza and Grassadonia's investment in the fiction of "Ghost Story" is far more extravagant.



It's one of the dangers of making beautiful fiction out of ugly fact.

...