Separation, in Beirut and Berlin

On the surface, similarities between Berlin and Beirut are striking. Thanks to the coincidental proximity of the fall of the wall (in 1989) and the official erasure of the green line (in 1990), it's a subject that some creatives (artists and such) love to talk about. "Invisible Borders: Beirut-Berlin," a new audiovisual installation by Andrea Monras and Alfonso Moral, strives to deepen the divided city discourse that's proliferated over the decades.



The Barcelona-born Monras came to Beirut four years ago with a degree in Spanish-German-Arabic translation and a unique perspective.



Riding bus No. 2 from East to West Beirut, passing shelled buildings and the former demarcation line, it seemed to her she was living in yet another divided city, eerily related.



Both cities still bore traces of a violent past.



Although these observations are by no means specific to Beirut and Berlin, the intertwined histories of green line and wall struck Monras as an obvious window to universal themes.



"Invisible Borders: Beirut-Berlin" is running at Mansion, Zoqaq al-Blat, until July 10 .

...