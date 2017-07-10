Aztec golden wolf sacrifice yields rich trove in Mexico

A sacrificial wolf elaborately adorned with some of the finest Aztec gold ever found and buried more than five centuries ago has come to light in the heart of downtown Mexico City, once home to the Aztec empire's holiest shrines.



Not long after the roughly 8-month-old wolf was killed, Lopez said, it was likely dressed with golden ornaments as well as a belt of shells from the Atlantic Ocean, then carefully placed in a stone box by Aztec priests above a layer of flint knives.



The west-facing wolf represented Huitzilopochtli, the Aztec war god and solar deity.



The Templo Mayor would have been as high as a 15-story building before it was razed along with the rest of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlan after the 1521 Spanish conquest of Mexico.

...