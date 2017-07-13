New Planet of the Apes a thrilling epic

Apparently all the new "Planet of the Apes" films needed to do to hit a home run was take the humans out of the equation.



"War for the Planet of the Apes" is a riveting and surprisingly poignant epic that's a shade above the rest of the franchise dreck populating every multiplex in the U.S. – and en route to a movie house near you.



Caesar spares the lives of the few survivors to send a message back to their leader that the apes are not savages and just want to live in peace separately from the humans.



With the mute girl and the majority of the apes communicating in sign language, at times it even feels like "War for the Planet of the Apes" is basically a silent movie.

