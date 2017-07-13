‘Ancient Brews’ reveals tipsy history

It's easy to find cold brews on summer days – assuming you don't live in a dry county, or country – but Patrick McGovern is offering a twist. His new book journeys back to the alcoholic beverages that people drank thousands of years ago. A renowned scientist and passionate lover of fermented beverages, McGovern brings the history of ancient brewing alive with this fun, tempting and thought-provoking book.



McGovern explains the chemistry of fermentation, the molecular components of alcohol (two carbon atoms, six hydrogen, one oxygen) and how our love of alcohol probably originated more than 100 million years ago in the Cretaceous Period, when flowering plants appeared and fruit flies developed specific genes to process alcohol.

...