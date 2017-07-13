South Sudanese youth turn to art to push for peace

South Sudanese activists are using music, poetry, theater, comedy, dance and fashion to preach tolerance in the world's youngest nation that has been divided by years of civil war.



The group holds regular open-air performances around the capital Juba and in other towns to call for peace and to educate their fellow citizens on the need for a nonviolent resolution of the conflict that has cost thousands of lives. Meen Mabior Meen, 30, a rap musician and founding member of Ana Taban, said it is a platform for the youth to tackle issues that can change the country.

...