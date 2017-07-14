Can big-screen comedy survive the superhero era?

Days before the opening of the Will Ferrell-Amy Poehler comedy "The House," producer Adam McKay could see the writing on the wall.



In the end, "The House" opened with just $8.7 million, the latest in an increasingly long line of comedy flops.



The downturn makes you wonder, can the big-screen comedy survive the superhero era?



The comedies that have managed to get made have often recycled many of the familiar, previously profitable formulas.



Comedies historically have been especially strong sellers after theatrical release.



De Luca recalled the thunderbolt experience of reading the spec script for "American Pie," which heralded the explosion of R-rated comedy.



A large percentage of recent comedies have starred either Kevin Hart, Seth Rogen, Melissa McCarthy or Ferrell – some of the funniest people alive.



Ahead of the release of Sony's "Sausage Party," Rogen acknowledged he's seen first-hand that comedies are getting harder and harder to make.



It was a good reminder that even at a time when many doubt the future of the theatrical experience, nothing beats a good comedy.

