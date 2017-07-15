Making ‘Made in Lebanon’

Beirut Design Fair seeks to step beyond simply promoting design companies.



The fair will draw upon local and international talent, seeking to not only showcase design but also to help return Lebanon to the design map.



During a news conference held at Clemenceau's Ecole Superieure des Affaires Thursday, Tasle d'Heliand joined co-organizer Hala Moubarak and project collaborators Yasser Akkaoui and Dany Abboud to talk about making design a cultural and economic mainstay in Lebanon.



Lebanon's design industry is growing, Tasle d'Heliand said, but it's far from its design heyday before the most recent Civil War, during which domestic production dominated the market.



Aside from collaboration strengthening the creative environment, Yasser Akkaoui, Beirut Design Fair's strategy designer, said creative human capital will benefit Lebanon as a whole.

