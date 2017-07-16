Elissa brings to light the pain of Dany Bustros

Lebanese pop star Elissa this week released a new single depicting the life of legendary dancer Dany Bustros, 19 years after the socialite and entertainer's tragic death.



Elissa's music video, directed by Angy Jammal, sparked buzz on social media, reaching around 8 million plays on music-streaming website Anghami in less than 24 hours, and hitting the 9.3 million mark Sunday.



Elissa's music video, which features a voiceover as well as the song, shines a light on the realities of grief and depression, depicting both Butros's glamorous public persona and the pain she felt after the loss of her son.



Four years after George's death, Bustros shot herself in the head with a small caliber pistol.

...