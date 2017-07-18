Kermit the Frog actor hopping mad over sacking

The actor who voiced Kermit the Frog for nearly three decades is hopping mad at Disney executives for being sacked, slamming his dismissal as a "betrayal" after bringing the puppet to life for 27 years.



In a stark war of words that spotlights troubled waters within the wildly popular franchise, 58-year-old Steve Whitmire gave an acerbic interview to The New York Times bitterly complaining about his dismissal.



Disney, which acquired the Muppets in 2004, portrayed Whitmire as hostile to co-workers and overly difficult in contract negotiations. Members of the Henson family said they supported the dismissal, the Times also reported.



Neither Disney nor the Henson family were immediately reachable for comment.

...