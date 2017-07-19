A playwright’s voice in the gallery

Visitors entering Galerie Sfeir-Semler are greeted by a work from Rabih Mroue's "Map" series. It's among 14 handmade collages in his show "Diary of a Leap Year," one of three to have been printed in large scale and hung as stand-alone works.



For "Diary of a Leap Year," Sfeir-Semler has been divided between light and dark and scattered with video and still images.



Here, the work's 300-odd framed images festoon the southern wall of one gallery, from ceiling to floor, clustered as chaotically as a ruined neighborhood or tower block.



Mroue says "Leap Year" was inspired by the act of returning to your house after a catastrophe to pick up the pieces.



Mroue's also collaborated in nonnarrative forms.



The 2012 work "Blow Ups" includes seven inkjet prints recreating mobile phone images Syrian activists have taken of pro-regime snipers.



Whether augmented by text or not, most of the installations in "Leap Year" work as thoughtful pieces of visual art.



That's not to say Mroue should just stick to theater, of course.

...