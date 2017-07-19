Comic-Con blasts into San Diego with movies, games, shows

LOS ANGELES: Calling all superheroes, sci-fi fans and genre lovers of all kinds: Comic-Con is here.



While Hollywood has raised Comic-Con's profile, comic book enthusiasts say it keeps edging out the book buyers and sellers at the heart of the event.



Comic-book discoveries are no longer the main attraction at Comic-Con.



Jamie Newbold, who's been attending Comic-Con since 1972 and selling comic books there for more than 20 years, said that as big entertainment companies have seized on the convention's fan base, the cost of exhibit space on the showroom floor has become prohibitive for small vendors.



That Comic-Con would make its 50th anniversary a celebration of rare and vintage comic books.



Costuming is the main draw for Victoria Weinert of Los Angeles, who will be dressing up Disney while at Comic-Con.



Knowles, also a producer of the 2011 documentary "Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope," said Comic-Con isn't a battle between Hollywood and comic books.

