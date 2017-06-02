A lion in National Socialist winter

Has any lion in winter ever really roared like Christopher Plummer? In British theater director David Leveaux's WWII thriller "The Exception," Plummer plays Wilhelm II, the exiled emperor of Germany and king of Prussia who – having abdicated the throne after the defeat of World War I – has spent the last two decades at the Dutch manor Huis Doorn.



Few can fill up an old house like Plummer.



At 87, Plummer, who gave us one of the great King Lears 13 years ago, has grown from matinee idol into our great emperor of divided kingdoms.



The year is 1940 and Stefan Brandt (Jai Courtney), a German captain in the rising army of Nazi Germany, is sent to mind the exiled Kaiser in Holland, which Hitler has conveniently just invaded.

...