An art of everyday objects grows like mushrooms

Montalti, 36, hopes one day his new, sustainable material could even replace plastic, made from diminishing fossil fuels and difficult to recycle.



"I started working with fungi as part of my design practice a few years ago," he told AFP, saying he was seeking a "different vision" on the benefits of humans engaging "with species, which are usually disregarded, such as fungal organisms".



His prime material is mycelium, the white, organic and underground part of a mushroom composed of a network of tiny threads.



"Every object is unique," Montalti said, highlighting how the kind of fungus used, the organic food source or environmental conditions can all change the object's look, color and feel.



At the start of his research Montalti had been looking at using fungi to help break down materials, such as to stop pollution.

