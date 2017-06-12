The Hero sums up Elliott’s life, career

Sam Elliott is thinking about the old days. When he was starting out in Hollywood in the late '60s as a contract player for 20th Century Fox, he was paid $85 a week and paid $85 a month for a bachelor apartment near the studio gate.



It's the first time anyone has written an entire script for Elliott, who in his half-century of work has played strong, silent Western types and send-ups of those men – from Virgil Earp in "Tombstone" to "The Stranger" in "The Big Lebowski".



Elliott doesn't have to contend with any lack of work.



Elliott and actor Katharine Ross have been married and living in Malibu for 33 years.

