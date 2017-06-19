Sharing ideas at U.S. Saudi art show

A U.S. exhibition featuring the works of roughly 40 artists from Saudi Arabia aims to share their expressions, foster conversations and challenge conceptions of life in the conservative Islamic state. Opening in early July and running for about three months, "Epicenter X: Saudi Contemporary Art" will feature photographic and video installations as well as murals exploring themes of urbanization, globalization, religion and the impact of U.S. culture on a Saudi society that, while restrictive, has loosened somewhat when it comes to arts and entertainment.



Akmon said he and his colleagues worked closely on the exhibition with the Saudi-based King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, known as Ithra.



Another artist involved in the exhibition is Ayman Yossri Daydban, who will have three photographic works on show.

