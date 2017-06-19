Hard to find a hero in ‘People We Hate at the Wedding’

There was an expectation in the first few chapters of Grant Ginder's tale about how a family long plagued by secrets, divided loyalties and bickering ultimately would come together when it really mattered, when an olive branch is extended in the name of harmony at an upcoming wedding.



This story is one chapter of family dysfunction after another, and that makes for a cast of characters that really isn't very likable.



The story opens with half-sister Alice's off-course life in Los Angeles, detailing how the affair with her married boss started via instant messaging and how it ended because of ill-timed Facebook posts.



There's no shortage of people to at least dislike at this wedding.

...