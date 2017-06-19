9/11 Tribute Museum expands space for personal stories

A museum that tells the stories of the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks has reopened in a new space – a little farther from the World Trade Center memorial, but with triple the exhibition space of the temporary quarters it occupied for a decade. The 9/11 Tribute Museum was originally founded in 2006 as a temporary shrine to the victims in the years that the larger, better-known National September 11 Memorial and Museum was under construction and even after it opened in 2011 .



The tribute museum offered daily guided tours of the rebuilt World Trade Center site led by people with close personal connections to the tragedy, including attack survivors, first responders, recovery workers and relatives of the dead.

...