Summer movie sands are shifting

In a time where the megamovie business is year-round, that once-hallowed season of moviegoing – maybe the quintessential big-screen, popcorn-eating experience – is not what it was.



Like a King Kong that broke its chains, the summer movie now lumbers down every avenue.



This year has already seen one $1 billion movie ("Beauty and the Beast") and "Fate of the Furious" isn't far behind.



Notwithstanding some very anticipated movies, that's left a summer movie season without the same sunny glow it once had.



Edgar Wright, the British writer-director of "Shaun of the Dead" and "Hot Fuzz," is a battle-scarred veteran of that machine, having spent years writing and developing Marvel's "Ant-Man" before departing over creative differences.



This summer, he returns with "Baby Driver," his "musical car chase movie" about a fresh-faced getaway driver who obsessively soundtracks his high-speed chases.



Kathryn Bigelow's "Detroit," about the city's 1967 riots, will be the first summer film distributed by Megan Ellison's acclaimed Annapurna Pictures.



The timing, Bigelow said, has less to do with the summer season than the 50th anniversary of the unrest.



In the shadow of superheroes, a new kind of summer movie – on screens big and small – might be growing.

...