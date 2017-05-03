Hamdan dances in Dora for new video

"It's so exciting to be shooting in Beirut," Yasmine Hamdan smiled from atop a busted flyover adjacent the Dora highway.



Once the feminine face of the Beirut trip-hop duo, Hamdan departed SoapKills some years back and relocated to Paris.



The vocalist and songwriter returned to Lebanon in late April to shoot a music video for her single "Balad," from "Al-Jamilat," her second solo album, released in March.



Hamdan says it took her over eight months to write, record and produce the CD, though she began writing some of these tunes while touring with her album "Ya Nass".



Joining Hamdan on location during the shoot was her partner, Palestinian film director Elia Suleiman.



The location was chosen to complement the themes of "Balad," Hamdan explained.

...