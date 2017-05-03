‘Baghdaddy’: New York turns Iraq war into musical

The Iraq War may not sound like musical comedy, but an off-Broadway revival is spinning past intelligence failures and tragedy into a farce that offers potent messages for the present U.S. regime. "Baghdaddy" tells the true story of an Iraqi defector, code-named Curveball, whose claims about weapons of mass destruction became justification for the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 .



The growing farce quickly gives way to the 9/11 attacks, swapping comedy for tragedy and the onset of a war still being fought today, 14 years after an invasion found no weapons of mass destruction.



Never does the show laugh at war itself. More than 4,500 U.S. troops have died in Iraq since 2003 .

...