Clashes as Venezuelans protest constitution plan

Venezuelan police fired tear gas and protesters hurled gasoline bombs as thousands rallied Wednesday in anger at President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution.



The opposition accuses elected president Maduro of maneuvering to strengthen his grip on power.



Protesters were inflamed above all by Maduro's latest maneuver against opposition efforts to remove him from power.



Maduro said it would represent more than just the "bourgeois" voting base of the opposition.



The body would not include political parties with seats in the National Assembly but rather representatives of sectors such as workers, farmers and other communities traditionally loyal to Maduro.



A presidential election is due to be held next year when Maduro's term ends.



Maduro accused the opposition of resorting to "extremism".

