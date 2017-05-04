Unthinking our place in the universe

Upon this stunted landscape, Terrence Malick's 2016 documentary "Voyage of Time: Life's Journey" seems a bold cinematic gesture of substance and lyricism. The film premiered at Venice last year, where – in the wake of Malick's previous two features (both star-studded cheese fests) – it was warmly received. It will have its Beirut debut at Metropolis Cinema Thursday, the opening film of the Ecrans du Reel documentary film festival.



Running 90 minutes, Malick's full-length film is substantial enough to satisfy Attenborough fans but anyone expecting an amiable English-accented voiceover to explain what audience members are seeing on screen will be disappointed.



That film commences with an extended cosmic history lesson that's also punctuated by the voiceover supplications of a female voice.



It wouldn't be reductive to read "Voyage of Time" as a "Tree of Life" redux (wildlife documentary veteran Paul Atkins was cinematographer for both films), with its cosmic natural history bits prolonged, its central coming-of-age tale excised and replaced by documentary footage.



"Voyage of Time: Life's Journey" screens at Metropolis Cinema-Sofil May 4 at 8 p.m. Ecrans du Reel runs through May 9 .

