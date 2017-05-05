Recollecting a decade of last days

In this absented sequence Said's protagonist Khalid (Khalid Abdalla) sets up a camera to interview himself.



As the project stretched on, tales of the financial and creative hurtles confronting it – and the filmmaker's dogged perseverance – became a subplot of the changes overtaking this region and its still-nascent film industry.



Khalid is a secular filmmaker struggling to make a film about Egyptians' sense of place.



Last century, many Arab films were independent simply because the region's film industry (and most national industries) was underdeveloped and filmmakers were innocent of how international co-production worked. "Last Days" is an indie film from concept to post-production.



Further challenges grew from the film's subject matter, which was freighted with latent cliche.



There's a fine line between lyricism and sentimentality and it was challenging to find a way to handle this latent cliche without making them the film's subject.



An important narrative element of "Last Days" involves Khalid's pals, a clutch of Arab filmmakers who profess an ambivalence about their cities that's akin to the protagonist's relationship with Cairo.



The film's plethora of dangerously sentimental themes makes it resemble a debut film that seeks to include the author's whole world – or perhaps an aesthetic afterimage of 20th-century Arabism.

...