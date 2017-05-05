Over-50s short-listed for U.K. art’s edgy Turner Prize

Two artists aged over 50 have been nominated for this year's Turner Prize, after the age limits were lifted for Britain's most prestigious yet controversial visual art award. Lubaina Himid, 62, and Hurvin Anderson, 52, were joined by 45-year-old Andrea Buettner and Rosalind Nashashibi, 43, on the short list announced this week at London's Tate Britain gallery.



First presented in 1984, the award set an upper age limit of 50 in 1991 but the rule was lifted this year to recognize that artists can peak at any age, the prize jury said.



The work of the Zanzibar-born artist includes paintings done on pages of the Guardian newspaper.



The prize is awarded to a British-based artist for an outstanding exhibition or presentation of work in the preceding 12 months.

...