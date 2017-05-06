Guardians returns ... and it’s better

There are two types in the universe, Dave Bautista's muscle-mound Drax declares early on.



In the "Guardians" universe, which blithely mocks just about everything, this is close to a mission statement.



While Quill resembles a classic Han Solo-like hero, his fellow Guardians – Zoe Saldana's green-skinned Gamora, the caustic, Bradley Cooper-voiced raccoon Rocket, Drax and Groot – are a multispecies band of outsiders.



Quill, having lost his mother as a young child in the first film, learns that his father is a "celestial," or deity, named Ego (Kurt Russell), with a planet of his own creation.



While this "Guardians of the Galaxy" has no earnest belief in its sci-fi theatrics (the credits' action scene is largely just blurry background to Baby Groot's dancing), it believes surprisingly sincerely in its characters' inner lives, the ones buried beneath their sarcastic exteriors.



"Guardians" takes place further in the reaches of the galaxy than any Marvel movie, yet it's the most earthbound.

...