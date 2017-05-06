Iraqi painter quietly documented life under Daesh

After Daesh (ISIS) swept into his town nearly three years ago, Mustapha al-Taee resolved to bear witness to the militants' brutal rule by secretly painting what he had seen with his own eyes.



A roadside bomb planted by the militants exploded, tearing off the child's hand and legs.



Daesh militants swept across northwestern Iraq in the summer of 2014, capturing much of the country's north and west, including its second-largest city, Mosul.



"I expected them to shoot me at any time," Taee said.



A little over a year ago, a neighbor who had seen him drawing reported it to the militants.



When Iraqi forces drove the militants from Hammam al-Alil late last year, he no longer had to worry about being found out.

...