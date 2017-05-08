Timing never better for Assange doc

With all the weighty and momentous issues raised in "Risk," Laura Poitras' fascinating, thorny and remarkably timely documentary on Julian Assange, one of the more subtly illuminating scenes is about something as inconsequential as a haircut.



Yes, Poitras – an Oscar winner for "Citizenfour," her doc about Edward Snowden – seems less aggressive at times than she could be in investigating what makes Assange tick.



As Poitras makes sure to point out in the final minutes of her film – one of its last lines is a newscaster announcing Donald Trump's election – Assange has become a key figure in the narrative of the 2016 campaign.



Editing right until the end, and nearly a year after a version screened at Cannes, Poitras rushed to incorporate last-minute remarks by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that arresting Assange is a priority.



However you feel about Assange – and about risk, secrecy, and so many other things touched on by this film – it's a story that demands watching.

...