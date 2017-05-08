Artists seen ‘pushing’ boundaries in Saudi Arabia

Artists in Saudi Arabia are pushing boundaries as the kingdom undergoes rapid change and tries to boost its cultural offerings, a Saudi artist opined to AFP. Conservative Islamic traditions run deep in the country that critics say lacks both an infrastructure for the arts and the freedom of expression to allow art to flourish.



Under wide-ranging economic and social reforms that began last year, Saudi Arabia said it would develop a Royal Arts Complex, as well as a Media City.



Saudi Arabia bans cinemas, although private film showings do take place and small art exhibitions have occurred.

