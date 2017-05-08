Romanian Kitsch Museum opens in Bucharest

A museum showcasing Romanian kitsch items, ranging from a life-size Dracula to communist-era glass fish, opened in the national capital Friday. The 215 exhibits also include a flat-screen television with flickering flames imitating an open fireplace, a cushion that looks like a one-euro coin, neon-lit Christian crosses, and a reclining naked man whose body is covered with 50 lei notes (each worth about $12).



Asked about racial stereotyping, Lica says that he is aware that there may be negative reactions, then adds, "I don't want to insult anyone's feelings".



He previously worked in advertising and has been collecting kitsch for 21 years.



Lica has visited 500 museums and was inspired by boutique museums dedicated to cocaine, cannabis, sex and torture.



The museum has different sections: contemporary kitsch, communist kitsch, Gypsy kitsch, Dracula kitsch and Orthodox Church kitsch.

