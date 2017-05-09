Festivals press on despite money woes

Lebanon's seasonal festival season has begun, with untold numbers of music lovers beginning to purchase tickets to their favorite concerts.



International FestivalUnder the auspices of the Tourism and Culture ministries, the Zouk Mikael International Festival will stage two special events for this year's festival, both of which celebrate Lebanese artists – one resident and one expatriate.



This first concert of the festival – to be held Tuesday, July 4 – features widely acclaimed composer and musician Guy Manoukian.



In what the festival's organizing committee terms the city's continual effort to attract fresh tourists, energy and international attention, Jounieh will host its seventh international festival this year.



Jounieh's festival will open on "the second Sunday in July," with Wael Kfoury performing an unforgettable selection of songs, particularly love ballads.



Historically a favorite part of the festival, the airborne pyrotechnics has attracted thousands of visitors over the past years and, to date, constitutes one of the most prominent events in Lebanon's tourist sector.

