Burden: The artist as a gunshot victim

Having yourself shot, locked up, crucified, dangled naked from a rope, kicked down stairs or clamped to the floor near electrified water will get you attention – but is it art? It is a question Los Angeles-based Chris Burden posed through a series of stomach-churning performances that shook the conventional art world in the 1970s, challenging ideas about the limits and nature of modern art.



One evening in the fall of 1971, Burden provoked outraged headlines across the world by getting shot on camera by an ex-military friend standing five meters away with a .22 rifle in Santa Ana, California.



Among the talking heads are art dealer Larry Gagosian, who represented Burden, architect Frank Gehry, curator Paul Schimmel and tennis great John McEnroe, a committed Burden collector who describes the artist as "up my alley, a little crazy".



Burden died suddenly of malignant melanoma shortly before filming wrapped in 2015 .

