Experts meet in Egypt over moving King Tut artifacts

Archaeologists and conservation experts met in Cairo Sunday to discuss the safe transportation of King Tutankhamun's throne, chests and bed from central Cairo's Egyptian Museum to a new one being built on the far side of the capital.



Moving items belonging to King Tut has become a particularly sensitive issue since 2014, when the beard attached to the ancient Egyptian monarch's golden mask was accidentally knocked off during work on the relic's lighting.



Pieke urged Egypt not rush the transfer or display of the ancient artifacts related to King Tut.



The tomb of King Tut, who ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago, was discovered in 1922 in Luxor.

...