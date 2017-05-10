Byblos fest unveils its 2017 program

The Byblos International Festival program was unveiled Tuesday to reveal the strong lineup of international talent scheduled to perform. Running from early July to early August, the coastal town's jam-packed seven-event festival promises everything from jazz to Lebanese pop of yesteryear, from reggae princeling Julian Marley to Teutonic alt-rockers Milky Chance and Sir Elton John. In what Byblos is touting as the biggest music event of 2017, the British superstar will perform a concert in the pre-Christmas season, Dec. 10, at the Forum de Beyrouth.



Before Elton John, though, there is a broad summer season program to be enjoyed.



Lebanese-born Spanish violinist Ara Malikian will take possession of the stage on July 27 with "The Incredible Story of Violin," a widely promoted show that, as the festival programmers point out, mingles the music of Vivaldi with that of Radiohead and Led Zeppelin.

...