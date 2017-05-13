Italy, Portugal lead the pack as Kiev hosts Eurovision final

Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.



Ukraine is hosting the competition while the country is fighting a war, hundreds of kilometers away in the east, against Russian-backed separatists, after its Crimean Tatar entry Jamala won the competition last year.



Ukraine has won the competition twice, including last year with a song about the mass deportation of Tatars from Crimea by Josef Stalin, and its winners will perform Saturday.



More than 10,000 have been killed in the war between Ukraine and pro-Russian fighters that erupted in 2014 .

