Cairo’s Townhouse looks to the future

"Out of Print," the exhibition now showing at Townhouse gallery's Factory space, invites artists and members of the public to experiment with 3D printers and virtual reality.



Founded near Tahrir Square in 1998, Townhouse gallery grew to be the hub of Cairo's contemporary art scene.



Giving the Factory space a more central role has allowed Wells to explore new ideas for Townhouse's original premises – which he hopes to reopen by December – ideas that reflect the changes in Cairo's art scene.



One new idea concerns the the artists-in-residence program.



Townhouse has a variety of current and upcoming programs and exhibitions focused on giving opportunities to young and emerging artists.



Townhouse also intends to start the "Open Index Project" this summer. Following the 2015 raid that saw part of their extensive archive go missing, the project will create an open source archive for contemporary art institutions.



Since the 2011 revolution, Cairo's art community has faced stricter censorship regulations, but artists are still managing to subtly express their views.

