Migrant crisis, Trump docs already stir up Cannes

The Hollywood elite jetted into France Wednesday for the Cannes film festival, with a Michael Moore documentary "take-down" of Donald Trump among announcements stirring up a buzz as the 12-day movie marathon kicked off.



Italian star Monica Bellucci hosted Cannes' Wednesday night opening ceremony, followed by the opening film, French drama "Ismael's Ghosts," starring Marion Cotillard, Mathieu Amalric and Charlotte Gainsbourg.



Elsewhere, veteran British actor Vanessa Redgrave unveiled a personal take on Europe's migrant crisis Wednesday, as her directoral debut screened at the Cannes film festival.



The 80-year-old thespian, who started her career in the 1960s with the Royal Shakespeare Company, drew on her decades performing Shakespeare for her documentary "Sea Sorrow," a film that takes its own name from "The Tempest".

